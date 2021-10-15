Truist Initiates Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRXT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.