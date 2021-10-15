Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.64 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

