Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Insider Brigid Sutcliffe Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

TIGT opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.18. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.59 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £242.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.