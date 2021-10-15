TRON (TRX) Market Cap Achieves $7.12 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.12 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001274 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

