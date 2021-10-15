Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 4.5% Higher

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 868,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

