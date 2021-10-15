Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227 ($2.97).

LON BBOX opened at GBX 220.20 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

