TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPVG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TPVG stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $522.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

