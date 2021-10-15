Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCN. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.72.

TCN stock opened at C$17.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.52.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

