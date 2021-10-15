Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.