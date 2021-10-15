Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

TPH opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

