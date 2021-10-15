Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $942.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $938.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $945.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

