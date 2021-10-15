Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s share price were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 3,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.