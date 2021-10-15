Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 5,092 Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

