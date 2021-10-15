Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.31. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

