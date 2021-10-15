Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Trustmark by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TRMK opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

