Trexquant Investment LP Invests $218,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $79.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

