Trexquant Investment LP Has $212,000 Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 528,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 391.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth about $751,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.79 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Blucora’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

