Trexquant Investment LP Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 79,186 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.