Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,133 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

