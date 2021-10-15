Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $4,441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNOG. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

