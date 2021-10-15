Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOUT opened at $108.20 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

