Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
TMCI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
