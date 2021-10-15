Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 20th (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TMCI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

