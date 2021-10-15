Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the average daily volume of 300 call options.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

MCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

