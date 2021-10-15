TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 4%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. 4,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.95 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 27.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
