TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Down 4%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06. 4,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 746,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.95 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 145.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 27.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

