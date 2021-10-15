Towercrest Capital Management Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,185,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 140,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,158,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.50. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,635. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.