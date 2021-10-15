Towercrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 322,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,187,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 699,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

