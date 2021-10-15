Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.77. 1,703,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,293,961. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

