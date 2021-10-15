Towercrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after purchasing an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.34. 4,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,979. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

