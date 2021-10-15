Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 9,223 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 89,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

