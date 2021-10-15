Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.50 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About Tourmaline Oil

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.