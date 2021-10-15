Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.82. Toshiba has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

