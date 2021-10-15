Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.82. Toshiba has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
