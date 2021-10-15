Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

