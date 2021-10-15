Toroso Investments LLC Sells 91 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,524.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,485.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,780.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,593.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

