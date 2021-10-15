Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,528 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.