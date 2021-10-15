Toroso Investments LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $104.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

