Toroso Investments LLC Has $994,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

