Toroso Investments LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $462.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

