Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $370.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

