Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,370 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,679,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,918,000.

ARKK stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

