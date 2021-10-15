Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,024,221 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after buying an additional 240,322 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $293.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.78 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $294.44. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.