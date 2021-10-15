Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 300 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Datadog by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -902.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

