Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.