Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 40.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 45.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.