Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 113,325 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH opened at $49.87 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

