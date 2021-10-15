Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.