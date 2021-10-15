Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

TOST stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Toast has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

