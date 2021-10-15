TMX Group (TSE:X) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.00.

TSE:X opened at C$134.14 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.1899994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

