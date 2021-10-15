Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.62

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 751160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $513.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $2,166,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $729,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tiptree by 101.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

