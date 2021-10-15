Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Down 0.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 887,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,245,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,000.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,960. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

