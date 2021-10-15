Tigress Financial Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $466.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $430.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $328.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.82. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock valued at $864,378,907. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Facebook by 7.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $5,944,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

